Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire and his .407 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .269 with nine doubles and six walks.
- In 19 of 38 games this year (50.0%) McGuire has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- He has not homered in his 38 games this season.
- McGuire has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year (eight of 38), with two or more runs three times (7.9%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.250
|.298
|OBP
|.321
|.393
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Ober (4-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
