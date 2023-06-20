Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI (83 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .303/.377/.467 slash line on the year.

Verdugo has hit safely in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 19 2-for-4 0 0 4 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-4 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashed .242/.305/.491 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8

Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ober Stats

Bailey Ober (4-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Correa Stats

Correa has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 34 RBI.

He's slashed .218/.301/.410 so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 walks and 23 RBI (40 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .202/.306/.409 slash line so far this season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 18 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.