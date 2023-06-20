When the Minnesota Twins (36-37) and Boston Red Sox (38-35) face off at Target Field on Tuesday, June 20, Bailey Ober will get the call for the Twins, while the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford to the mound. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +115 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Twins have gone 20-15 (57.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 19, or 47.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 13-9 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+270)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

