Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Twins on June 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 24 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI (81 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .300/.373/.459 slash line so far this year.
- Verdugo will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .366 with five doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He has a slash line of .245/.307/.498 on the year.
- Devers heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Lopez Stats
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (3-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|5.2
|8
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 27
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|3
|at Angels
|May. 21
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of James Paxton's player props with BetMGM.
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashed .217/.302/.413 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has recorded 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .205/.307/.415 slash line so far this year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.