Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 65 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .245 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Devers has had a hit in 41 of 68 games this year (60.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.6% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (48.5%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 44.1% of his games this year (30 of 68), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .270 AVG .212 .341 OBP .260 .487 SLG .513 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 31 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings