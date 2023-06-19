Alex Verdugo and his .435 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins and Pablo Lopez on June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 12th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 67 games this year, with multiple hits in 37.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 29.9% of his games this season, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 56.7% of his games this season (38 of 67), with two or more runs 10 times (14.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 30 .351 AVG .235 .420 OBP .313 .570 SLG .319 23 XBH 8 4 HR 1 17 RBI 10 20/15 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings