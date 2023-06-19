Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .339 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (11 of 15), with more than one hit five times (33.3%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in seven games this season (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|.341
|AVG
|.333
|.400
|OBP
|.429
|.659
|SLG
|.778
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 23rd in WHIP (1.115), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
