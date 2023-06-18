The Los Angeles Sparks (5-4) take the court against the Connecticut Sun (8-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sun vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet LA

Sun vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Sparks 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Sun vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut's record against the spread is 4-6-0.

This season, seven of Connecticut's games have gone over the point total.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are fifth in the league in points scored (82.5 per game) and third-best in points allowed (79.0).

On the boards, Connecticut is fifth in the league in rebounds (35.6 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (34.5 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are sixth in the league in committing them (13.0 per game). They are second-best in forcing them (15.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Sun are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). They are ranked sixth in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

Defensively, the Sun are best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.3. They are third-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 30.0%.

Connecticut takes 28.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 72.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.8% of Connecticut's buckets are 3-pointers, and 78.2% are 2-pointers.

