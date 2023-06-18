Sunday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (36-35) and the New York Yankees (39-32) matching up at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.

Boston has scored 359 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule