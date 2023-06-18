Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 18
Sunday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (36-35) and the New York Yankees (39-32) matching up at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 18.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (0-1, 6.48 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 15, or 55.6%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 359 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 12
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|W 15-5
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 18
|Yankees
|W 6-2
|Kaleb Ort vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|-
|James Paxton vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
|June 22
|@ Twins
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Joe Ryan
|June 23
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Lucas Giolito
