Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, place them 16th in the NFL.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New England Betting Insights
- New England covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.
- New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it allowed 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.
- At home last season, the Patriots were 4-4. On the road, they were 4-5.
- As underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.
- In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Patriots Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.
- Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.
- DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped lead the charge with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1400
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
