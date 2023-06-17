Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .278 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- In 67.2% of his 67 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (46.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.317
|AVG
|.227
|.377
|OBP
|.331
|.497
|SLG
|.391
|14
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|12
|20/12
|K/BB
|22/16
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .282 batting average against him.
