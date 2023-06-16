Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Reese McGuire (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire has nine doubles and six walks while batting .265.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 18 of 37 games this season (48.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (21.6%).
- In 37 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this year (21.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.250
|.291
|OBP
|.321
|.389
|SLG
|.313
|6
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|14/1
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees are sending German (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
