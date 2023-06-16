Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (34-35) against the New York Yankees (39-30) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox failed to cover.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 13-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win.

Boston has scored 338 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Red Sox Schedule