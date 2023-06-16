Red Sox vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 16
The Boston Red Sox (34-35) host the New York Yankees (39-30) in AL East play, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the mound, while Domingo German (4-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257 in 12 games this season.
- He has three quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tanner Houck vs. Yankees
- The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.416) and 104 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán
- German (4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
- German is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.
- German is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.
- In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Domingo Germán vs. Red Sox
- The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 611 total hits and eighth in MLB play with 338 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and are 18th in all of MLB with 74 home runs.
- German has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.
