Sportsbooks have listed player props for Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others when the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Devers Stats

Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI.

He's slashing .247/.301/.510 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has collected 75 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .292/.367/.447 so far this season.

Verdugo brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jun. 14 3-for-4 0 0 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a .252/.331/.424 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashed .266/.343/.436 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mets Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

