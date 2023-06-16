The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will square off against the New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 18th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .424 slugging percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Boston has a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.310).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Houck (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.23 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Houck is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.

Houck is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

So far he has allowed at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray

