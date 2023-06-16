Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (63) this season while batting .247 with 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%) Devers has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).
- He has gone deep in 21.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 49.2% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.275
|AVG
|.212
|.333
|OBP
|.260
|.507
|SLG
|.513
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|10
|30
|RBI
|26
|26/12
|K/BB
|31/6
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.