On Friday, Pablo Reyes (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .291 with four doubles and three walks.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.389 AVG .105
.395 OBP .190
.500 SLG .105
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
6 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 1/2
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • German (4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.