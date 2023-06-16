Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 24 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has an RBI in nine of 46 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (43.5%), including four multi-run games (8.7%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.273
|AVG
|.197
|.341
|OBP
|.254
|.532
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|24/6
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Yankees are sending German (4-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
