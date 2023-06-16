Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has eight doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .240.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 33 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .259 AVG .217 .305 OBP .234 .463 SLG .283 7 XBH 3 2 HR 0 10 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 9/1 1 SB 0

