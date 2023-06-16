Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has eight doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .240.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 33 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, Arroyo has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 12 games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.305
|OBP
|.234
|.463
|SLG
|.283
|7
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Yankees will send German (4-3) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .186 batting average against him.
