Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adam Duvall -- hitting .243 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 16 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .333 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (23.1%), homering in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 30.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.333
|.405
|OBP
|.429
|.697
|SLG
|.778
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.