Sun vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Connecticut Sun (8-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Dream matchup.
Sun vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-7.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Sun (-7.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+240
Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Sun have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dream are 4-3-0 ATS this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Atlanta has covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
- In the Sun's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this year.
