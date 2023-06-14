On Wednesday, Triston Casas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .199 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Casas has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.5%).

He has scored in 22 games this season (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .196 AVG .202 .336 OBP .312 .326 SLG .404 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 10 28/20 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings