On Wednesday, Triston Casas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is batting .199 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • Casas has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casas has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.5%).
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.196 AVG .202
.336 OBP .312
.326 SLG .404
7 XBH 9
2 HR 5
9 RBI 10
28/20 K/BB 31/15
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Gomber (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing batters.
