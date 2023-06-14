Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Triston Casas (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .199 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Casas has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (11.9%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.5%).
- He has scored in 22 games this season (37.3%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.196
|AVG
|.202
|.336
|OBP
|.312
|.326
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|28/20
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.11).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Gomber (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing batters.
