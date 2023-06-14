The Colorado Rockies (29-40) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Boston Red Sox (33-35) at Fenway Park on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:10 PM ET. Austin Gomber will get the nod for the Rockies, while Garrett Whitlock will take the hill for the Red Sox.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +190. A 10.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

The Red Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Red Sox were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Adam Duvall 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+105) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

