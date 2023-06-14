How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
Rafael Devers and Jurickson Profar will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.
- Boston ranks ninth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (332 total runs).
- The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.315).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- Whitlock has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Whitlock has four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bailey Ober
|6/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sonny Gray
