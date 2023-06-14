Rafael Devers and Jurickson Profar will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in MLB action with 74 total home runs.

Boston ranks ninth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .258 batting average.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (332 total runs).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.315).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Whitlock has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Whitlock has four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Clarke Schmidt 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Sonny Gray

