Red Sox vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 14
Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (33-35) against the Colorado Rockies (29-40) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.
- Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 332.
- The Red Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 9
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Garrett Whitlock vs Gerrit Cole
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 17
|Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|-
|James Paxton vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Bailey Ober
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Sonny Gray
