Wednesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (33-35) against the Colorado Rockies (29-40) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 25 times and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 332.

The Red Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule