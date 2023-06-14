Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pablo Reyes -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .288 with three doubles and three walks.
- In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Reyes has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.394
|AVG
|.105
|.412
|OBP
|.190
|.485
|SLG
|.105
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
