Pablo Reyes -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .288 with three doubles and three walks.

In 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%) Reyes has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once four times this year (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .394 AVG .105 .412 OBP .190 .485 SLG .105 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 5 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 1/2 1 SB 0

