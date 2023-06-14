Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Yankees on June 14, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Francisco Lindor are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the New York Yankees and the New York Mets square off at Citi Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Justin Verlander Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Verlander Stats
- Justin Verlander (2-3) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Verlander has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Verlander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|3.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|8
|3
|at Rockies
|May. 27
|5.0
|9
|6
|6
|2
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 21
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 16
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|3
|2
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has recorded 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .213/.293/.415 on the year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 72 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .286/.378/.429 slash line on the year.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 63 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .252/.329/.424 slash line so far this year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (64 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .269/.345/.441 on the season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
