Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .243 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Wong has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (24 of 45), with more than one hit seven times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.1%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (13.3%).
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.284
|AVG
|.197
|.346
|OBP
|.254
|.554
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.11 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Gomber (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He has a 7.57 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
