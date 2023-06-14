Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Verdugo enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .273.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 45 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 63), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this year (28.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (35 of 63), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.328
|AVG
|.235
|.404
|OBP
|.313
|.537
|SLG
|.319
|18
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.11 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gomber (4-5 with a 7.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 7.57 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.