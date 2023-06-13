How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Justin Turner to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rockies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 72 total home runs.
- Boston is eighth in MLB, slugging .423.
- The Red Sox have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Boston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (326 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.310).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending Kutter Crawford (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Bailey Ober
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.