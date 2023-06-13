The Boston Red Sox will send a hot-hitting Justin Turner to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in baseball with 72 total home runs.

Boston is eighth in MLB, slugging .423.

The Red Sox have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.259).

Boston has the No. 7 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (326 total runs).

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .331.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.310).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Kutter Crawford (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Clarke Schmidt 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Bailey Ober

