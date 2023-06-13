Pablo Reyes Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pablo Reyes -- batting .200 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 13 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Pablo Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rockies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rockies
|Red Sox vs Rockies Odds
|Red Sox vs Rockies Prediction
Pablo Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is batting .271 with three doubles and three walks.
- Reyes has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.379
|AVG
|.105
|.400
|OBP
|.190
|.483
|SLG
|.105
|3
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|1/2
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.