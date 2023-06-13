Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .243.
- In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 20.0% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.284
|AVG
|.197
|.346
|OBP
|.254
|.554
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Rockies surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.