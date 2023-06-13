The Boston Red Sox and Connor Wong (.379 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks while batting .243.

In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (11.1%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3%.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .284 AVG .197 .346 OBP .254 .554 SLG .348 10 XBH 8 5 HR 1 9 RBI 6 21/5 K/BB 26/4 1 SB 0

