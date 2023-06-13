Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rockies - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .381 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- In eight of 11 games this season (72.7%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 54.5% of his games this year, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 36.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (54.5%), including three games with multiple runs (27.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.417
|AVG
|.333
|.500
|OBP
|.429
|.875
|SLG
|.778
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|6/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.