Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take the field on Monday at Fenway Park against James Paxton, who gets the start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Red Sox have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +200. The matchup's total has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -250 +200 9.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Red Sox are winless against the spread in their last two chances. Boston games have finished below the total three times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have gone 13-10 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).

Boston has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this matchup.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 35 of those games (35-28-2).

The Red Sox have covered only 25% of their games this season, going 2-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 16-17 14-9 19-23 21-25 12-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.