Monday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (33-33) taking on the Colorado Rockies (27-40) at 7:10 PM (on June 12). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Red Sox, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Red Sox will give the nod to James Paxton (2-1, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.10 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Red Sox failed to cover each time.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 13, or 56.5%, of those games.

Boston has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 323 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

