Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Connor Seabold on the hill, June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 61 hits, batting .247 this season with 31 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 132nd and he is 26th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 63 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.7% of those games.

He has homered in 20.6% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (49.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (19.0%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.1%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .276 AVG .212 .333 OBP .260 .478 SLG .513 17 XBH 14 5 HR 10 26 RBI 26 25/11 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

