Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler are players to watch for the Nuggets and Heat, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, June 12

Monday, June 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Jokic, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Nuggets on Friday, 108-95. Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while Aaron Gordon led the winning team with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Aaron Gordon 27 7 6 1 0 3 Nikola Jokic 23 12 4 3 3 3 Bruce Brown 21 4 2 1 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 7 7 0 1 1 Bam Adebayo 20 11 3 1 1 0 Kyle Lowry 13 3 7 0 0 1

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists.

Butler is No. 1 on the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and posts 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 29.5 13.5 10.3 1.3 1.4 1.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 22.5 6.8 6.3 1.3 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray DEN 26.8 5.7 7.3 2 0.2 3.1 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.3 10.6 4.1 0.6 0.8 0 Aaron Gordon DEN 13.5 5.8 3.7 0.2 0.8 0.9 Caleb Martin MIA 14.7 5.8 1.4 0.8 0.5 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.