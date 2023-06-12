On Monday, Justin Turner (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .265.

Turner has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (31.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has an RBI in 20 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 28 games this year (44.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .297 AVG .227 .362 OBP .331 .438 SLG .391 10 XBH 10 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 19/11 K/BB 22/16 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings