The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .410 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks.

Duvall has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has gone deep in 30.0% of his games this year, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has an RBI in six of 10 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 .476 AVG .333 .542 OBP .429 1.000 SLG .778 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 9 RBI 5 4/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 1

