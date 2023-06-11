On Sunday, Triston Casas (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .205 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Casas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (14 of 56), with two or more RBI five times (8.9%).

He has scored in 22 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .198 AVG .211 .333 OBP .324 .337 SLG .422 7 XBH 9 2 HR 5 9 RBI 10 27/18 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings