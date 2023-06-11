Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Triston Casas (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .205 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (14 of 56), with two or more RBI five times (8.9%).
- He has scored in 22 of 56 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.198
|AVG
|.211
|.333
|OBP
|.324
|.337
|SLG
|.422
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|27/18
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
