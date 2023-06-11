How to Watch the Sun vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A game after exploding for 41 points in a 94-77 victory over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (7-2) on the road versus the Atlanta Dream (2-4) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.
Sun vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Sun vs. Dream
- The 81.2 points per game Connecticut puts up are just 4.6 fewer points than Atlanta gives up (85.8).
- This season, Connecticut has a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 41.9% of shots Atlanta's opponents have knocked down.
- The Sun have a 4-0 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 41.9% from the field.
- Connecticut is hitting 34.4% of its three-point shots this season, 0.3% lower than the 34.7% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Sun have a 2-2 record when the team connects on more than 34.7% of their three-point shots.
- Connecticut averages 36.4 rebounds a contest, 0.1 more rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.
