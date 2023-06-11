A game after exploding for 41 points in a 94-77 victory over the Aces, DeWanna Bonner leads the Connecticut Sun (7-2) on the road versus the Atlanta Dream (2-4) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, on ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Dream