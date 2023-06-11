Reese McGuire -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Reese McGuire? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has nine doubles and five walks while batting .284.

In 51.4% of his 35 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.

McGuire has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 35 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .306 AVG .261 .320 OBP .320 .429 SLG .326 6 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 12/1 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings