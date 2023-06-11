Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has put up 60 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.301/.498 so far this year.

Devers has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 6.0 6 3 3 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 5.2 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Orioles May. 25 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 62 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.332/.434 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).

He has a slash line of .273/.345/.450 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

