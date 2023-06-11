Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on June 11, 2023
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has put up 60 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.
- He has a slash line of .247/.301/.498 so far this year.
- Devers has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Jun. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Guardians
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Schmidt Stats
- The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-6) to the mound for his 14th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|May. 31
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|7
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 62 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .256/.332/.434 so far this season.
- Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has eight doubles, 11 home runs, 20 walks and 32 RBI (63 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .273/.345/.450 so far this season.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
