Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the New York Yankees (38-28) on Sunday, June 11 versus the Boston Red Sox (32-33), who will counter with Brayan Bello. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-6, 4.96 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (3-4, 3.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Masataka Yoshida get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 28 out of the 45 games, or 62.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have gone 26-14 (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Red Sox have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 13 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 5th Win AL East +10000 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.