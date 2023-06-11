How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the New York Yankees and starter Clarke Schmidt on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Yankees vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Red Sox Player Props
|Yankees vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 320 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.
- Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.
- In nine starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Shane Bieber
|6/7/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Bibee
|6/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-3
|Away
|Matt Dermody
|Aaron Civale
|6/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 3-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Gerrit Cole
|6/10/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Domingo Germán
|6/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Clarke Schmidt
|6/12/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Connor Seabold
|6/13/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Chase Anderson
|6/14/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Austin Gomber
|6/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Gerrit Cole
|6/17/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Domingo Germán
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.