Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will take the field against the New York Yankees and starter Clarke Schmidt on Sunday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 70 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .425 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 320 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.64 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has three quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

