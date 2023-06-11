Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees will square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Red Sox are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-125). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Red Sox have put together a 1-2-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (43.2%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won 13 of its 25 games, or 52%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 64 games with a total.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 2-6-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 15-17 13-9 19-23 20-25 12-7

