The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Turner has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (11.3%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (30.6%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.5% of his games this season (27 of 62), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .297 AVG .224 .362 OBP .325 .438 SLG .364 10 XBH 9 4 HR 3 15 RBI 11 19/11 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings