Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Wong -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 11 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 11.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this season (20.9%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had more than one.
- In 18 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.271
|AVG
|.200
|.338
|OBP
|.257
|.557
|SLG
|.354
|10
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|26/4
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.96 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
