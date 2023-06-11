Cheyenne Parker's Atlanta Dream (2-4) host Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun (7-2) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, June 11. The game tips off at 4:00 PM ET.

Connecticut, led by DeWanna Bonner with 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals, picked up a 94-77 win against Las Vegas in their last outing. Jones added 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals. With Allisha Gray (17 PTS, 42.9 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Atlanta lost 106-83 against New York. Rhyne Howard also added 15 points to the effort.

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-175 to win)

Sun (-175 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+145 to win)

Dream (+145 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are putting up 81.2 points per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really thrived on defense, allowing only 77.8 points per contest (third-best).

Connecticut is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks third-best in the league in boards (36.4 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (33.8 per contest).

This season, the Sun rank fourth in the league in assists, delivering 20.7 per game.

Connecticut is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun are draining 6.9 treys per game (ninth-ranked in league). They have a 34.4% shooting percentage (fifth-ranked) from downtown.

Connecticut has been getting things done when it comes to defending against three-point shooting this year, ranking third-best in the WNBA in threes allowed per game (6.7) and third-best in three-point percentage allowed (30.5%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

The Sun have scored at a much higher clip when playing at home than away from home in the 2023 season (83.8 at home versus 78.0 on the road), but have also surrendered more points in home games than away from home (78.6 opponent points per home game versus 76.8 on the road).

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 38.6 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.0, while on the road it averages 33.8 per game and allows 34.8.

The Sun average 22.0 assists per home contest, 3.0 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.0). So far in 2023, Connecticut has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (12.6 per game at home versus 13.5 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.6 per game at home versus 15.0 on the road).

In 2023 the Sun are averaging 7.0 made three-pointers at home and 6.8 away, making 36.8% from distance at home compared to 31.8% away.

In 2023 Connecticut is averaging 5.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.8 away, while conceding 27.9% shooting from deep at home compared to 33.3% away.

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Sun have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Connecticut has three wins in games against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, Connecticut has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Sun a 63.6% chance to win.

